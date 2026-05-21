A spiral segment of the Eiffel Tower’s original staircase sold for €450,000 at auction in Paris

A spiral segment of the original staircase of the Eiffel Tower built by Gustave Eiffel in 1889 is highlighted for a press preview ahead of its upcoming auction organized by Artcurial. The section was sold for more than €450,000 at auction on Thursday. The buyer, present in the room, became the owner of a 14-step section of staircase that stands 9 feet tall, weighs 1.4 tons, and dates back to 1889.

A spiral segment of the original staircase of the Eiffel Tower built by Gustave Eiffel in 1889 is displayed during a press preview ahead of its upcoming auction organized by Artcurial in Paris , France.

The section sold for more than €450,000 at auction on Thursday. The buyer, who was present in the auction room, became the owner of a 14-step section of staircase that stands 9 feet tall, weighs 1.4 tons, and dates back to 1889, the year the monument was completed. The segment fetched three times the upper range of its pre-sale estimated value.

Other pieces of Eiffel Tower staircase, ranging from nine to 30 feet, are housed at prestigious venues around the globe. Portions are preserved near the Statue of Liberty in New York, in the gardens of the Yoshi Foundation in Yamanashi, Japan, as well as in private foreign collections





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Eiffel Tower Gustave Eiffel Artcurial Paris Auction Original Slcea Aspirale Pezzo 450.000 Euro Venduta Constatazione Saggiante Collezionismo Nota Stampa

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