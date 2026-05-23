Adopting Rationale Consentment and Economic Offer

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Dopo anni dominati dal quiet luxury, il guardaroba si apre a una nuova estetica fatta di contrasti, colori e sovrapposizioni creative. Il trend del mix and match dimostra che abbinare fantasie diverse può trasformare anche il look più semplice a moda Primavera-Estate 2026. La chiave è bilanciare gli elementi: quando una fantasia è molto appariscente, l’altra dovrebbe risultare più discreta o condividere almeno unapalette cromatica simile





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