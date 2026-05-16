Africa CDC and WHO Convene Urgent Meeting to Reinforce Cross-Border Surveillance, Preparedness, and Response Efforts in Response to Confirmed Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri Province

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have convened an urgent meeting with Congo, Uganda, South Sudan, and global partners to reinforce cross-border surveillance, preparedness, and response efforts in response to a confirmed Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province. The outbreak has resulted in 65 deaths and 246 suspected cases as of May 15, 2021, with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus as the cause.

Africa CDC convenes urgent meeting to reinforce cross-border surveillance , preparedness, and response efforts in response to confirmed Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, with 65 deaths and 246 suspected cases as of May 15, 2021.

The outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, and the identification of a different variant will complicate the response. The WHO has released $500,000 from its contingency fund for emergencies to support the response, including surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, and clinical care.

The outbreak is unfolding against the backdrop of a deepening security crisis in Ituri, where clashes between rival militia groups have killed scores of civilians in recent weeks, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation. The outbreak is the 17th in Congo since Ebola was first identified there in 1976, with the most recent outbreak in Kasai province declared over on December 1 after three months with 45 deaths and 19 recoveries





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Democratic Republic Of Congo Ituri Province Bundibugyo Strain Africa CDC WHO Cross-Border Surveillance Preparedness Response Efforts Security Crisis Humanitarian Situation Clashes Between Rival Militia Groups Worsening An Already Dire Humanitarian Situati Outbreak Zaire Strain Different Variant Existing Treatments Vaccines Deepening Security Crisis Worsening An Already Dire Humanitarian Situati Clashes Between Rival Militia Groups Worsening An Already Dire Humanitarian Situati Clashes Between Rival Militia Groups Worsening An Already Dire Humanitarian Situati Clashes Between Rival Militia Groups

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Congo, Rwanda head for showdown over Francophonie top jobBy Clement BonnerotDAKAR, May 15 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda are heading for a diplomatic battle over the leadership of the International Organisa… Leggi

Read more »

Ebola, identikit del virus che nel 2014 sfidò il mondoScoperto nel 1976 per un focolaio che colpì sulle rive dell'omonimo fiume oggi continua a rappresentare una minaccia, per il Congo è la 17esima epidemia

Read more »

Ebola, epidemia con 65 morti e 246 casi sospetti: la conferma del focolaioEcdc: 'Da epidemia Congo rischio molto basso per l'Europa'

Read more »

Ebola torna in Congo: nuova epidemia alla provincia di IturiIl Centro africano per il controllo e la prevenzione delle malattie ha confermato che una nuova epidemia di ebola è in corso nella Repubblica Democratica del Congo, dopo il focolaio verificato in precedenza. La popolazione è tenuta alla massima paura e all'σοχή alle informazioni riguardo alle misure preventive e il comportamento da adottare per evitare la trasmissione del virus.

Read more »