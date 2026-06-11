AirAsia X Postpones Bahrain Service Launch Amid Middle East Conflict

Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X has postponed the launch of its planned service via Bahrain until at least August due to the conflict in the Middle East. The company initially planned to commence the route in June, linking Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and onward to London's Gatwick airport. It now expects the service to start in August or September, subject to market conditions.

Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X has postponed the launch of its planned service via Bahrain until at least August due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The budget carrier initially planned to commence the route in June, linking Kuala Lumpur to Bahrain and onward to London's Gatwick airport. It now expects the service to start in August or September, subject to market conditions. AirAsia remains committed to opening a hub in Bahrain but needs to take a 'measured approach' due to the volatile jet fuel prices.

The company has been hard hit by the high fuel prices, posting a quarterly net loss earlier this year as it was forced to cut 10% of flights and introduce a surcharge of about 20% on fuel. Passengers interested in the service will be offered refunds or rebooking options





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Airasia X Bahrain Middle East Conflict Jet Fuel Prices Low-Cost Airline Postponement Service Launch

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