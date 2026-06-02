Airlines Gradually Restoring Flights to Middle East Amid War Disruption

Airlines are gradually restoring some flights to the Middle East as regional carriers rebuild schedules after war-related disruption, though the conflict continues to disrupt wider traffic flows.

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June 2 (Reuters) - Airlines are gradually restoring some flights to the Middle East as regional carriers rebuild schedules after war-related disruption, though the conflict continues to disrupt wider traffic flows. Middle Eastern airlines have added capacity after severe disruption linked to the Iran war, while many carriers outside the Gulf are still diverting Europe-Asia flights to avoid the region. Greece’s largest carrier cancelled its flights from Thessaloniki to Tel Aviv until June 26.

Flights to Dubai are cancelled until August 31, and to Erbil and Baghdad until July 2. Latvia’s airBaltic says flights to Tel Aviv have been cancelled until June 28. Flights to Dubai are cancelled until October 24. Air France has suspended its Tel Aviv flights until June 14.

It suspended flights to Beirut and Dubai until June 17 and to Riyadh until June 2. Cathay Pacific The U.S. carrier has extended its suspension of services for the Atlanta-Tel Aviv route through December 18 and plans to resume New York-JFK to Tel Aviv flights on September 6. It said the launch of its Boston-Tel Aviv route, planned for late October, had been delayed until further notice.

The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Doha flights until October 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel. It will only restart Dubai flights in October. IAG-owned British Airways has delayed resuming flights to Dubai, Doha and Tel Aviv to August 1 and plans to reduce flights to the Middle East when services resume, while permanently dropping Jeddah as a destination.

Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until July 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until August 1. The Polish airline has cancelled flights to Riyadh until June 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to June 27. LOT plans to operate its winter route to Dubai in October. SWISS, ITA Airways and Lufthansa are planning to resume flights as early as July.

Brussels Airlines has suspended operations until October 24. Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Dammam, Riyadh, Erbil, Muscat and Tehran until October 24. Low-cost carrier Eurowings suspended flights to Tel Aviv until July 9, to Beirut until June 12, to Erbil until June 22 and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman until October 24. The Malaysian carrier will resume limited services to Doha from July 2.

The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15. Australia’s flag carrier is adding flights to Rome and Paris to meet an upswing in demand for European routes. Flights to Paris will increase to five return flights per week from three and the Perth-Singapore service will increase from daily to 10 a week.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES The carrier extended its Singapore-Dubai flight suspension until August 2, while adding services on the Singapore-London Gatwick and Singapore-Melbourne routes from late March until October 24 to meet higher demand. SunExpress, Turkish Airlines’ joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai, Bahrain, Beirut and Erbil until June 30. The low-cost airline suspended flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Amman from mainland European destinations until mid-September. All flights to Medina are suspended indefinitely





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