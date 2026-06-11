Albania's 'Revolution of the Locusts' becomes a test of governance and EU credibility

In Albania, an environmental dispute over a luxury tourist project turned into a national protest against political corruption and arbitrariness. The protest, which started as a question of landscape, has assumed the profile of a moral referendum on the relationship between power, business and territory. The use of locusts as a symbol of the protests has given the movement an immediate visual force, easily recognizable even on social networks. The protest has also involved Brussels, with the European Commission expressing concern about environmental standards and warning that Albania's accession process to the EU could be jeopardized if the required standards are not met.

In Albania , an environmental dispute over a luxury tourist project turned, in a matter of days, into a national protest against political corruption and arbitrariness.

The name, coined by international media, 'Revolution of the Locusts', perfectly symbolizes the symbolic strength of a movement that chose a migratory bird as a symbol of defense of the territory and public dignity. The controversy began with the construction of a sensitive coastal area, between Sazan and Zvernec, where a large-scale tourist development linked to the investment company of the American president, Jared Kushner, Affinity Partners, is planned.

From there, the protest spread to Tirana, with daily demonstrations in front of the government headquarters that mix slogans for the defense of the environment, the denunciation of corruption, the refusal of a perceived policy alien to the common interest. The use of locusts as a symbol of the protests goes beyond the visual aspect.

It establishes a strong bond with the contested coastal strip, which is a migratory stopover for these birds and hosts delicate habitats, with protected species and a vulnerable ecosystem. The images of inflatable pink locusts, handmade signs and Albanian flags have given the movement an immediate visual force, easily recognizable even on social networks. This symbolic dimension has counted a lot, in a country where protests often follow traditional partisan patterns.

Instead, the 'Revolution of the Locusts' has shown from the outset a different trait: it has appeared as a spontaneous, grassroots mobilization, organized mainly through social media, capable of involving students, environmentalists, residents and professionals. Precisely this fluid nature has made it more difficult to contain and, at the same time, richer in meanings.

At the heart of the matter are two large real estate developments of high-end, presented as engines of development and employment, but perceived by the protesters as yet another privatization of the landscape in the name of opaque interests. The overall project is worth around 1.4 billion dollars and concerns areas of great environmental value on the Adriatic Albanian coast. The Albanian government defends the operation as part of a strategy to attract capital and strengthen the luxury tourism sector.

However, the protesters argue that the rush to investment is taking place at the expense of environmental safeguards and in a context where authorization mechanisms favor large operators, especially those politically connected to the Albanian political class. The protest, which started as a question of landscape, has thus taken on the profile of a moral referendum on the relationship between power, business and territory. One of the most relevant aspects is the widespread discontent.

The protesters do not only challenge the incumbent government, but also accuse the traditional opposition of being part of the same power system and having similar responsibilities in the gradual degradation of public life. This cross-cutting distrust has fueled the radical tone of the protest, which goes beyond the request to stop the project and demands resignations, accountability and a change of approach.

The protests are also a signal of how widespread the Albanian public's sense of weariness is towards a political class perceived as closed, self-referential and too tolerant of clientelism. And it is for this reason that the 'Revolution of the Locusts' cannot be simply dismissed as an environmental mobilization, but rather represents a generation and a segment of Albanian society that rejects the normality of distrust. The environmental dimension of the case has quickly involved Brussels.

The European Commission has expressed concern about environmental standards and warned that Albania's accession process to the EU could be jeopardized if the required standards are not met. This shift from an internal to a geopolitical dimension puts the protest in relation to tourism development, landscape protection and the EU's credibility of the country. For Tirana, which aims to strengthen its trajectory towards the EU, the issue is not marginal.

The EU's reservations indicate that Albania's ambition to grow economically and maintain environmental standards is closely linked. In other words, the case of the locusts has become a test of the quality of Albanian governance. The wave of mobilization is taking on a new form compared to the pas





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