Albin Kurti of Kosovo's Levizja Vetevendosje Party WINS Parliamentary Election, Facing Political Stalemate with EU Bid

Albin Kurti's Levizja Vetevendosje party emerged as the clear victor in the snap parliamentary election in Kosovo, but he faces a political stalemate and the challenge of managing EU funds due to political uncertainty and the need for strong institutions to join the European Union.

Kosovo's acting Prime Minister and Levizja Vetevendosje party leader Albin Kurti addresses supporters following a snap parliamentary election in Pristina, Kosovo, June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj // PRISTINA, June 8 (Reuters) - Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti called for cooperation from other parties to end 18 months of political deadlock after his Vetevendosje party won a parliamentary election on Sunday but failed to secure enough votes to govern alone.

The tiny Balkan state wants to join the European Union, and Brussels says it needs to create strong institutions capable of delivering reforms needed for membership. But political instability has left Kosovo without functioning institutions, delaying reforms and the flow of EU funds. // Kosovo's fractured parliament failed to elect a speaker and then a new head of state. The Democratic Party of Kosovo was on 21% and the Democratic League of Kosovo was on 18% following the election.

Even with 100,000 votes from Kosovo's diaspora still to be counted, Vetevendosje will not be able to secure the absolute majority needed to govern alone. // Kurti's supporters celebrated his victory into the early hours on Monday in Pristina even though he is on course for a smaller share of votes than in December. // Kurti's party first came to power in 2021 with a more nationalist, welfare-focused agenda. Like all major parties in Kosovo, it is pro-Western.

It opposes further concessions to Serbia, with which relations remain strained, nearly two decades after Kosovo declared independence from it. // Luckily, I don't think that this is the end of the crisis





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Political Standoff European Union Candidate Albin Kurti Kosovo's Prime Minister Successful Election Political Deadlock

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