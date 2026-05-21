American Health Worker Infected with Rare Strain of Ebola Arrives in Berlin Hospital

A U.S. citizen contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an outbreak of the rare strain of the virus has killed over 130 people. His family has been admitted to an isolation ward at the hospital in Berlin, where he is being treated. Germany's Charite hospital was chosen for his care due to its proximity to the outbreak region.

An ambulance believed to be carrying an American health worker, who has been brought to Germany for treatment after contracting Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo, arrives at the Charite University Hospital in Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2026, as reported by Reuters.

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - The family of a U.S. citizen who contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been admitted to an isolation ward at the Berlin hospital where he is being treated. The German health ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the wife and four children of the patient ‘were brought to Germany on a special flight and are considered close contacts’





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Scientific Events Ebola American Health Worker Democratic Republic Of Congo Rare Strain Of The Virus Outbreak Germany's Charite Hospital

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