American Scholar Detained in China While Attending Workshop in Kunming

An American scholar of Myanmar with a background in activism was arrested in China while traveling for an academic workshop in Kunming. His detention raised concerns about academic freedom and diplomatic relations with China as it hosts one of the most important foreign partners of Myanmar's military junta outside Myanmar itself. The U.S. State Department has not yet responded to a request for comment as of the time of publication. Additional topics: Myanmar junta chief, Kunming China, academic freedom, espionage, academic research in Myanmar, and Chinese-Myanmar relations

An American scholar of Myanmar arrested in China was attending an academic workshop in Kunming before a state visit to China by Myanmar 's junta chief.

China confirmed his arrest as suspected of spying, but the think tank he founded called for his release. The scholar came from a background of activism in the 1988 democracy movement, studied political science at Berkeley, and focused on the conflict and political transition in Myanmar. The case raises concerns about academic and research organizations' ability to conduct their work without intimidation as China continues to be one of Myanmar's most important foreign partners despite the junta's human rights record.

The U.S. State Department has not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication. Additional topics: Myanmar junta chief, Kunming China, academic freedom, espionage, academic research in Myanmar, and Chinese-Myanmar relation





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Myanmar China Academic Freedom Espionage Academic Research In Myanmar Chinese-Myanmar Relations Myanmar Junta Chief Kunming China

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