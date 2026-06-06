American student, James Higginbotham, is found dead in mountainous area in Japan, three days after being reported missing

Detailed news story of James Higginbotham, American student found dead in mountainous area outside Kyoto, Japan, three days after being reported missing, following a three-day search by authorities and family reported via the Life360 app, with search involving around 100 police officers, K-9 units, and helicopters. :', 'tragic', 'disappearance', 'family', 'hapiness', 'search', 'volunteer', 'group', 'volunteer', 'search-and-rescue', 'mountains', 'Kyoto', 'Japanese authorities', 'all authorities', 'Alabama', 'Auburn University' }Printer-friendly version and social sharing links are linked in the original/sourced article

An American student, James Hgginbotham, 20, who was last seen leaving a Kyoto train station on May 29, was found dead in a mountainous area after being reported missing for three days.

His parents described their heartbreak in their Facebook post, stating that they can't put into words the grief they feel. The Higginbotham family was in Japan to celebrate the high school graduation of their younger brother and was touring with a volunteer search-and-rescue group, until the boy's whereabouts became unclear. After his last known location, his family used the Life360 app to track his whereabouts.

Higginbotham was an Alabama resident and was studying engineering at Auburn University, where he was believed to be heading the following day. Initially, the Japanese authorities searched for three days, with around 100 police officers, K-9 units, and helicopters involved. Despite these efforts, no trace of the student was found. Later, his body was discovered outside Kyoto, by a volunteer search-and-rescue grou





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