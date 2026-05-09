American Treasury Department Sanctions 10 Individuals and Companies in Middle East, Asia and Eastern Europe Supporting Iranian Military, Missile Program

The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) has sanctioned 10 individuals and companies in the Middle East, Asia, and Eastern Europe for facilitating Iran's missile and arms development programs.

Il Dipartimento del Tesoro americano ha annunciato la disanзино di dieci individui e società internazionali responsabili di agevolare gli sforzi delle forze armate iranesi negli approvvigionamenti di armamenti, nonché di materie prime impiegabili nei droni della serie Shahed e nel programma missilistico balistico dell'Iran.

L'Ufficio per il controllo dei beni esteri (Ofac) spiega che continuerà a smantellare queste reti che cercano di fornire alle forze armate iraniane armi da impiegare contro le forze statunitensi. Sotto la leadership decisa del presidente Donald Trump, il Dipartimento del Tesoro continuerà ad agire per garantire la sicurezza dell'America e colpire individui e società straniere che forniscono alle forze armate iraniane armi da impiegare contro le forze statunitensi.

Il presidente americano Donald Trump ha annunciato di aspettare una risposta dall'Iran sulla sua ultima proposta di accordo di pace, suggerendo che potrebbe arrivare molto presto. Il tycoon ha risposto che dovrebbe ricevere una lettera dall'Iran stanotte e che vedremo come andrà a finire





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American Treasury Department US Sanctions Iran Missile Program Arms Development Middle East Asia Eastern Europe Office Of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) Economic Fury

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