Ancient Egyptian builders designed Great Pyramid to withstand earthquake destruction

Researchers discovered structural features in the pyramid allowing it to withstand earthquakes. Highly symmetrical design, broad base, and built on strong limestone bedrock. Its internal chambers also help dissipate seismic energy.

May 21 (Reuters) - If ever there were a structure built to stand the test of time, it surely would be the Great Pyramid of Giza, a transcendent monument to human imagination and ambition.

Since being erected during the Old Kingdom period of ancient Egypt, it has stood impassively as time marched on and civilizations rose and fell. Researchers now have discovered one of the reasons for its astonishing durability - it was designed and built with structural features that have helped it withstand the destructive energy of earthquakes since its construction about 4,600 years ago as the tomb of the pharaoh Khufu.

The scientists assessed its structural dynamics by using devices called seismometers to record ambient vibrations - continuous subtle background shaking generated by natural forces and human activity - at 37 locations in and around the pyramid. It exhibited a remarkably homogeneous and stable structural response to these vibrations despite its size and complexity.

The four sides of the pyramid, located in Giza right outside the Egyptian capital Cairo and built of massive limestone blocks, each measure about 755 feet (230 meters) at the base, and it covers about 13 acres (5.3 hectares). It originally stood about 480 feet (147 meters) tall, and its current height is approximately 455 feet (138.5 meters). The scientists identified several characteristics that gave the pyramid earthquake resistance.

It has an extremely broad base with low center of gravity, highly symmetrical geometry, a gradual reduction in mass toward the top and sophisticated internal design including internal chambers that blunt vibration amplification. It also was constructed on strong limestone bedrock.

‘These elements together create a well-balanced, coherent structure,’ said seismologist Mohamed ElGabry of the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, lead author of the study published on Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports. According to the study, it was ‘noted for its structural behavior almost devoid of significant stress concentrations despite its size and complexity, and it’s very likely that some specific aspects of its design and construction contributed significantly to this.

’ The pyramid experienced scant damage despite the 1992 earthquake, one of the most notable earthquakes in the region. This has been attributed to the pyramid’s robust design and construction. The researchers found that vibration amplification increased with elevation inside the pyramid, a normal phenomenon, but they observed a reduction in amplification within five special chambers built above the King’s Chamber. This suggests that these chambers effectively help dissipate seismic energy and protect the King’s Chamber from excessive shaking.

Despite its height, it was the world’s tallest structure for some 3,800 years. The pyramid is part of a large complex, alongside other pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza - all drawing throngs of visitors since ancient times. It is not only an extraordinary engineering achievement but also a profound work of art and human vision. Its perfect symmetry, monumental scale, and elegant proportions create a timeless beauty that continues to inspire awe even after 4,600 years.

Beyond its physical beauty, what impresses me most is the incredible project management and organizational mastery it represents. Building such a monument took approximately 20 years and required sustaining a clear, long-term vision, an extremely complex supply chain, the coordination of tens of thousands of skilled workers, engineers, and administrators, and the management of human resources, specialized labor forces, and the logistical requirements for massive quantities of stone





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