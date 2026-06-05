Andre Agassi on Jannik Sinner's Collapse: Criticism and Debate Surround His Physical State

Andre Agassi, the former number one and eight-time Grand Slam champion, has criticized the sudden collapse of Jannik Sinner after a short match. The debate now involves former champions, who are surprised at Sinner's unexpected exit from the tournament.

Jannik Sinner 's sudden collapse after just over an hour and a half of play has shocked the tennis world, including former top-ranked player and eight-time Grand Slam winner, Andre Agassi .

Agassi, a champion at Roland Garros and the 1999 champion, was interviewed on TNT Sports in Paris and commented on Sinner's shocking performance, which contrasted with his usual dominance in long matches. Agassi argued that such a rapid decline is unlikely for an athlete at Sinner's level and questioned whether there might be issues with his overall preparation and recovery. He also noted that the climate and humidity did not seem to affect him significantly.

The debate around Sinner's physical state now involves other former champions who are surprised at the unexpected exit from a player who was expected to be one of the favorites for the title. Meanwhile, other tennis players, such as Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi from Italy, have continued to impress and reach the semifinals, proving the depth and unpredictability of the Italian tennis scene.

Sinner's comments will surely fuel speculation about his future, while the unexpected success of Cobolli and Arnaldi offers new perspectives for Italian tennis in the future. The tennis season in Paris continues amidst all of this, with new stars like Vassallo and Beatrice preparing to stage their own comebacks





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