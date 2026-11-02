Argentina recession: Milei austerity weighs on economy and elections

Argentina faces technical recession as Milei's austerity measures reduce consumption. Business closures rise, testing voter patience ahead of 2027 elections.

Buenos Aires, 2 November - The Argentine economy is struggling under the weight of stringent austerity measures, with signs indicating a likely recession in the third quarter. This economic downturn poses a significant challenge for President Javier Milei as the country approaches the presidential elections scheduled for October 2027. The current situation reflects the tension between macroeconomic stabilization efforts and the immediate hardships faced by households and businesses.

Businesses struggle with falling sales

At the family-run factory Eseka in Buenos Aires, a machine used to wrap packets of colored socks remains silent. Despite this stillness, the company continues to produce nearly three million items monthly, including underwear and swimwear for its Cocot and Dufour brands. However, like many local enterprises, it is finding it difficult to remain financially viable in the current climate.

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Since President Javier Milei took office nearly three years ago, sales at Eseka have plummeted by approximately forty percent. This decline is attributed to weak consumer demand and intensified competition from cheaper imports, a consequence of the government lifting trade restrictions. In Argentina, where household consumption represents about two-thirds of the gross domestic product, such a sustained pullback in spending exerts a heavy drag on the broader economy.

Ricardo Kuchikian, who owns Eseka with his brother Gustavo, describes the situation as critical. The firm recorded losses last year and was forced to reduce its workforce by about thirty percent. Consequently, over half of the circular knitting machines in the sock factory are currently idle, highlighting the severe operational constraints facing local manufacturers.

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Economic data signals technical recession

Market research firm Scentia reports that consumption in Argentina fell by 2.7 percent in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period in 2025. This figure tracks sales across supermarkets, small retailers, and e-commerce platforms, providing a comprehensive view of consumer behavior. The data underscores the pervasive impact of reduced purchasing power across various sectors of the retail landscape.

Economists indicate that the economy likely slipped into a recession in the third quarter, a development that serves as a test of voter patience a year before the October 2027 presidential election. Milei is widely expected to run for a second term, and this economic context will undoubtedly shape the political discourse. The think-tank Fundar notes that approximately 32,300 businesses, or roughly six percent of total companies, closed between December 2023 and July.

Ricardo Delgado, head of consultancy Analytica, states that Argentina's economy is technically in a moderate recession. Gross domestic product fell 0.6 percent in the second quarter from the first, and Delgado forecasts a further contraction of around 1.5 percent for the third quarter. Economic activity is projected to have contracted for a second consecutive quarter during the July-September period, meeting the common definition of a recession.

Policy impacts and sector divergence

While Milei's radical austerity measures have successfully slowed inflation from a peak of 200 percent to 30 percent and brought other macroeconomic imbalances under control, these benefits have not yet reached much of the broader public. The share of Argentines living beneath the poverty line has risen to nearly a third of the population, reversing a trend that had seen it fall to an eight-year low in 2025.

Despite these widespread challenges, not all segments of the economy are suffering. Sectors such as energy, mining, and agriculture have emerged as winners under Milei's model. This growth is driven by exports and investment in Argentina's vast shale oil and gas reserves, as well as rising global demand for minerals such as lithium. However, the strength of these export-oriented industries has not yet offset the slump in sectors tied to the domestic market.

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Industries including textiles, auto manufacturing, retail, and construction remain under pressure as consumers continue to feel the financial squeeze. Official data from August shows that manufacturing fell 3.2 percent year-on-year, retail and wholesale trade dropped 3.5 percent, and construction declined 2.5 percent, according to statistics agency INDEC. This divergence highlights the uneven impact of economic reforms.

Political implications for upcoming elections

Delgado anticipates that this two-track economy will continue with ups and downs in 2027, warning that household finances are unlikely to improve meaningfully before the election. A recent survey by consultancy Giacobbe y Asociados revealed that Milei's approval rating slipped slightly in October to 36 percent, while disapproval rose to 56 percent. These figures suggest growing voter dissatisfaction despite macroeconomic stabilizations.

Milei has firmly ruled out changes to his economic plan, dismissing claims that citizens are unable to make ends meet as colossal stupidity. Investors have generally cheered the easing of strict import restrictions, capital controls, and other regulations that previously weighed on business. However, for many local firms, this shift has brought a painful adjustment, exposing them to cheaper imported goods just as domestic demand weakens.

Martin Abigador, director of Dakuba, another family-owned business distributing fabrics, reports a forty percent fall in sales since the end of 2023. His company has been unable to offset what he describes as aggressive competition from foreign imports, primarily from China. As the economy navigates this complex period, the balance between long-term structural reform and short-term social costs will remain a central issue in the lead-up to the 2027 elections.