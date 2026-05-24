President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has secured his second and final four-year term by facing down a challenge from a little-known candidate in ruling party primaries. He has been praised for implementing reforms that have attracted foreign investor interest but is facing allegations of vote rigging. Two main rivals, who unsuccessfully challenged the result in court, alleging the vote was rigged, were defeated. The ruling All Progressives Congress party held its presidential primaries on Saturday after a surprise candidate, Stanley Osifo, challenged Tinubu. The outcome is presented to readers with interpretations, CSDN style, but primarily focuses on the news material. For those handling international news, this article aims to provide an unbiased yet informative outlook. Unbiased reporting and updates in various languages are the key objectives.

Nigeria ’s president Bola Tinubu attends a panel discussion during the Africa CEO forum under the theme ‘The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership’ at the Kigali Convention Centre in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 14, 2026.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, following his overwhelming victory in ruling party primaries, will seek a second and final four-year term in January, according to results on Sunday. After the opposition alliance crumbled to field a single candidate against him, Tinubu's chances of re-election were enhanced. Coming into office in 2023 after winning against his two main rivals, who unsuccessfully challenged the result in court, alleging the vote was rigged, Tinubu said he won fairly.

Tinubu has won plaudits from foreign investors after implementing some of Nigeria's boldest reforms, including the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies, ending foreign exchange controls, and overhauling the tax code. Two main rivals, who unsuccessfully challenged the result in court, alleging the vote was rigged, were defeated. The ruling All Progressives Congress party held its presidential primaries on Saturday after a surprise candidate, Stanley Osifo, challenged Tinubu. 2023-12-0





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

News in Italian: President of FFF, World Cup finances, and moreThe president of the FFF (French Football Federation) discusses the excellent financial state of the federation, the balance of this year's budget, and the presentation of a record budget next year. He also addresses the high logistical costs of the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The president clarifies that the players in the World Cup mission will have the best possible conditions during the competition. He also mentions the complications for Nizza and Saint-Etienne, who will play the playoff without nine players. Salah responds to Slot, stating that both want the best for Liverpool. Other topics include the future of Modric, the choice of Comolli to leave Juventus, the return of Conte to Juventus, the return of Fabregas to Inter, the choice of Conte as the first choice for Juventus, the preparation of the Venezia to become a big in Serie A, the movements of the Padua for the new season, the example of Ghillani for the Lumezzane, the resolution of the contract of Angella by Perugia, the preparation of the Barcelona and Lyon for the final of the UEFA Women's Champions League, the renewal of Mazzoncini for the Fiorentina Femminile, and the preparation of the Venice to become a big in Serie A.

Read more »

U.S.-Taiwan Talks Pause as President Trump Agrees to Talk with Taiwan's PresidentThe U.S. and Taiwan have not yet made concrete plans for talks between their presidents despite U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion he might speak soon with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te about the island's defenses. In the days since Trump's initial comments about the call sparked surprise among officials, a call between the two leaders remains uncertain, as Beijing has warned Washington that such a call could damage their ties and unwind progress between the countries at the state visit. Any decision by Trump to withhold arms would mark a stark shift in his approach, with Republican and Democratic U.S. lawmakers urging the Trump administration to continue weapons sales.

Read more »

Senegal's PM ousted as president dissolves government amid debt crisisSenegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye dissolved the government and dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, a move that deepens the country's chaotic economic state, already facing a debt crisis. Sonko, backed by the president in the 2024 election, had been accused of corruption related to the airport venture.

Read more »

News in Italian with Limited Topic CountTitle and subject matter of the given news article in Italian, with category and keywords.

Read more »