Attacco all'aeroporto di Niamey: esplosioni e spari nella capitale del Niger

Un attacco all'aeroporto e alla base aerea militare di Niamey, capitale del Niger, ha scatenato esplosioni e spari prolungati. L'incidente ricorda l'operazione di gennaio rivendicata dall'IS. Il Sahel continua a confrontarsi con la minaccia jihadista.

Giovedì mattina presto, towards 6:00 local time (0500 GMT), intense detonations and prolonged gunfire erupted at the international airport and the adjacent military airbase in Niamey , the capital of Niger .

Eyewitnesses reported hearing the sounds of combat for nearly two hours, indicating a significant assault on a critical strategic facility. Security sources cited by Reuters described the incident as an apparent attack on the installation. The Nigerien government did not have an immediate comment, with a spokesperson unavailable at the time of the report. This location has been targeted before; the regional branch of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a similar strike on the same airport in January.

That group stated they aimed at air command headquarters and drone assets, asserting they delivered a direct blow to the nation's counterinsurgency efforts. The Sahel region, including Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, continues to face a persistent threat from jihadist organisations affiliated with al Qaeda and the Islamic State. These groups have orchestrated violent campaigns that have resulted in thousands of fatalities and the displacement of millions across the three countries.

In the prior attack, Niger's Defence Ministry reported that assailants arrived on motorcycles and were swiftly repelled by security forces, though four soldiers sustained injuries. Material damage included a ammunition cache that ignited and several civilian aircraft were also harmed. Following that incident, Niger's military leader, Abdourahamane Tiani, publicly accused the presidents of France, Benin, and Ivory Coast of sponsoring the January assault, offering no evidence, and vowed retaliation.

The situation remains tense, with the latest hostilities underscoring the volatile security environment in the region and the challenges faced by the authorities in protecting key infrastructure from militant operations





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Niger Niamey Aeroporto Attacco Jihadisti Islamic State Sahel Sicurezza Tiani

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