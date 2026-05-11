Attack on South Korean cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz

The South Korean presidential Blue House on Monday condemned a recent attack against a cargo ship operated by a Korean shipper in the Strait of Hormuz. This attack had led to a fire in the vessel’s engine room and caused damage to the vessel. Experts conducted an initial forensic analysis to identify the source of the attack. At this moment, it is not known if Iran has any potential role or if there was any official announcement regarding the attack.

La nave da carico HMM Namu, bandiera panamena e in operazioni a Guangzhou, provincia cinese del Guangdong, il 5 gennaio 2026, ha subito un attacco targeting l'impianto motore, mentre transitava nello Stretto di Hormoz.

L'attacco, si suppone, sia stato compiuto dall'Iran, ma non è stato ancora accertato in modo ufficiale. I funzionari della Casa Blu, sede presidenziale coreana, hanno condannato l'attacco in modo molto netto ed hanno affermato che la Corea del Sud intende rispondere una volta identificata la fonte. I funzionari sudcoreani hanno inoltre condotto una prima indagine forense sui danni alla parte posteriore della nave, identificati dopo l'incendio nell'impianto motore





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Attack Strait Of Hormuz Iran South Korean Cargo Ship Blue House

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