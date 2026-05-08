Australian police charge two women with slavery offences after their return from Syria

Australian police have charged two women with slavery offences after they returned from Syria, where they had been detained for more than seven years. The women face crimes against humanity charges including owning and using a slave in Syria, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Australian police charged two women linked to the Islamic State extremist group with slavery offences after they returned from Syria, where they had been detained for more than seven years.

The women, aged 53 and 31, face crimes against humanity charges including owning and using a slave in Syria, which carry a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison. They were arrested at Melbourne airport upon their arrival. A separate case involved a 32-year-old Australian woman arrested at Sydney airport and charged with terror-related offences, including allegedly joining Islamic State. The charges carry a maximum jail term of 10 years.

The government repatriated four women and 13 children from Syrian camps in 2022. About 21 Australians remain in al-Roj camp





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Australian Police Islamic State Slavery Offences Crimes Against Humanity Melbourne Airport Sydney Airport Terror-Related Offences Islamic State Al-Roj Camp Syrian Camps

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