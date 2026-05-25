Australian spy chief blames 'unchecked' antisemitism after Gaza war following deadly Bondi Beach attack

The head of Australia's spy agency, Mike Burgess, said the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023 contributed to a surge in antisemitic incidents, sparking attacks on Jewish people and leading to a heightened national security threat level.

Un membro della comunità ebraica si trova davanti a un monumento floreale in onore alle vittime della sparatoria di massa che ha preso di mira una celebrazione di Hanukkah domenica, a Bondi Beach, a Sydney, Australia , 16 dicembre 2025.

REUTERS/Jeremy Piper SYDNEY, 25 maggio (Reuters) - L'antisemitismo in Australia è stato lasciato senza controllo dopo lo scoppio della guerra tra Israele e Gaza nell'ottobre 2023, alimentando la violenza contro gli ebrei, ha dichiarato lunedì il capo delle spie del Paese a un'inchiesta sulla sparatoria di massa di Bondi Beach





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Middle East Antisemitism Terrorism War Australia Middle East Antisemitism Terrorism War Bondi Beach Attack Israel-Gaza War Hated Crime Level Spy Chief Gaza War

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