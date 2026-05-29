Australian Woman Convicted of Murdering Three Relatives with Toxic Mushrooms Pleads Appeal

In a high-profile case that drew global attention, a jury found Erin Patterson, 51, guilty of murdering three elderly relatives of her estranged husband, with a meal laced with toxic mushrooms, in 2023. The court has scheduled her appeal for hearing in August, and prosecutors have separately filed an appeal against her sentence, describing it as 'manifestly inadequate'

SYDNEY, May 29 (Reuters) - An appeal against an Australian woman's murder conviction for killing three relatives with a meal laced with toxic mushrooms will be heard in August, a court said on Friday.

A jury in July found Erin Patterson, 51, guilty of murdering three elderly relatives of her estranged husband and attempting to murder a fourth in 2023 in a case that gripped the country and drew global attention for its unusual circumstances. Patterson was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years, one of the longest sentences ever given to a woman in Australia.

The conviction appeal and the appeal against Patterson's sentence has been listed for hearing by the Court of Appeal on August 19 and 20, the Supreme court of Victoria confirmed. Patterson maintained her innocence throughout the 11-week murder trial and said the poisoning was accidental. In documents lodged with the court in November, Patterson's grounds for appeal included that a 'fundamental irregularity' occurred while the jury was sequestered.

She also said various pieces of evidence introduced, including cell tower location data and messages from Facebook friends, were either irrelevant or unfairly prejudicial. Prosecutors have separately filed an appeal against her sentence in October, describing it as 'manifestly inadequate





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