Banner with picture of Iran's Khamenei and Soleimani on building in Tehran: Possible Islamabad memorandum signing in coming days - Baghaei

According to the news, a banner with images of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and the late senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani, was spotted on a building in Tehran, Iran, on June 11, 2026. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that the exact date for signing the Islamabad memorandum could not be announced on Sunday. Baghaei stated that the possibility of signing the memorandum in the upcoming days could not be ruled out, but added that caution was necessary regarding any comment on the signing date due to the hesitation of the other side.

A banner with a picture of Iran 's Supreme Leader , Mojtaba Khamenei, and the late senior Iran ian military commander , General Qassem Soleimani, on a building in Tehran, Iran , June 11, 2026.

Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS. The exact timing of the signing of the Islamabad memorandum will not be on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, according to state media on Saturday. Baghaei said the possibility of signing the Islamabad memorandum in the coming days could not be ruled out, but added that caution was needed regarding any comment on the signing date due to the hesitation of the other side. June 13 (Reuters).

(This news was translated with DeepL to allow you to read it immediately in Italian. No automatic translation is perfect and cannot replace human translators.





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Supreme Leader Military Commander Banner Islamabad Memorandum Signing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian woman holds image of Supreme Leader during anti-U.S. and Israeli rally after missile attack on IsraelA woman holds an image of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, during an anti-U.S. and Israeli rally after Iran's missile attack on Israel, in Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2026.

Read more »

Trump annuncia accordo vicino con l Iran, Teheran rinvia funerali di KhameneiIl presidente Usa Donald Trump ha parlato di un accordo vicino con l Iran. Intanto a Teheran i funerali della defunta guida suprema Ali Khamenei sono stati rinviati. Si segnalano esplosioni nello Stretto di Hormuz. Netanyahu non informato.

Read more »

Alla Pride Parade di Tel Aviv spunta Mojtaba Khamenei in versione arcobalenoUn fantoccio di cartone dell'ayatollah iraniano Mojtaba Khamenei ha sfilato poco fa per le strade di Tel Aviv in occasione del gay pride. In Israele la com…

Read more »

Iran: i funerali di Ali Khamenei cominceranno il 4 luglio e la sepoltura è prevista per il 9 a MashhadIl governo iraniano ha fissato le date dei funerali per il leader supremo deceduto, con le cerimonie a Teheran dal 4 al 9 luglio e la sepoltura a Mashhad. La morte di Khamenei, avvenuta in un attacco congiunto di Israele e Stati Uniti, chiude un periodo di tre decenni di governo e apre a una ristrutturazione del potere.

Read more »