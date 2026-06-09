Belgio vs Egitto: un girone durissimo e una sfida tra due squadre diverse

Il Belgio, guidato da Rudi Garcia, punta su un calcio fluido e veloce, affidandosi a De Bruyne, Doku e Openda. L'Egitto, guidato da Hossam Hassan, punta su un calcio pragmatico, sul lavoro di squadra e sui contropiedi di Mohamed Salah. Allo spettacolare Lumen Field di Seattle, con la sua acustica travolgente e la vista mozzafiato sullo skyline, il match si annuncia come uno dei momenti chiave del primo turno.

Il Belgio ha chiuso il girone UEFA con un percorso perfetto e imbattuto, dominando il proprio girone e dimostrando di essere pronto per il grande palcoscenico.

L'Egitto, guidato dall'esperto ct Hossam Hassan, ha dominato il proprio girone e vola in Nord America deciso a dimostrare la propria forza. I Red Devils sono giunti al raduno con la fiducia di chi ha chiuso il girone europeo da imbattuti, mentre i Faraoni sono arrivati a Seattle con grande motivazione dopo un percorso di qualificazioni africane che ha confermato il loro dominio





cmdotcom / 🏆 39. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Belgio Egitto Giro Durissimo Seattle Lumen Field Contropiedi Calcio Generazione D’Oro Generazione Giovane Formazione Tecnico Pass Giro Giro UEFA Giro CAF Qualificazione Esordio Palcoscenico Trionfo Trionfo Africano Trionfo Europeo Trionfo Mondiale Trionfo Italiano Trionfo Spagnolo Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Tedesco Trionfo Francese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese Trionfo Portoghese

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