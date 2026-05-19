Beneficiary of the Benefit for Separated Parents - Eligibility, Amount, and How to Claim

Updated information on the incentive offered to separated parents.

Fausto Gianelli, difensore di Salim El Koudri, ha ricostruito la linea difensiva e le condizioni psicologiche del giovane accusato della strage di Modena al termine dell'udienza davanti al giudice.

'L'udienza è andata come era prevedibile', ha spiegato. 'La Procura ha chiesto la convalida dell'arresto e la custodia in carcere. Come difesa ci siamo rimessi alla giustizia: non è questa la fase per sminuire o minimizzare ciò che è successo'. Il giudice si è riservato la decisione, attesa nelle prossime ore, ma per la difesa appare scontata la permanenza in carcere dell'indagato.

L'avvocato ha sottolineato come l'obiettivo ora non sia chiarire la dinamica dei fatti, già documentata da video e rilievi, ma comprendere le ragioni profonde del gesto.

'Quello che serve è accertare perché è successo. Credo purtroppo che non ci sia una ragione razionale', ha aggiunto. Proprio per questo gli inquirenti hanno sequestrato telefoni, computer e supporti informatici del giovane.

'Conservava tutto con cura – ha spiegato Gianelli – e si potranno ricostruzione anni di comunicazioni, mail, cronologie e navigazioni'. Tra gli elementi evidenziati dal legale inoltre, anche la piena collaborazione fornita da El Koudri per sbloccare uno dei telefoni sequestrati: 'È stato chiesto se volessimo fornire spontaneamente il codice e lui, senza esitazioni, ha accettato. Anche noi vogliamo capire cosa c'era in quel cellulare e cosa ci sia stato dietro a quanto accaduto', è stato aggiunto dall'avvocato. (LaPresse





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