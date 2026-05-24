Benin’s new president vows to tackle security threats and promote economic growth

Romuald Wadagni, Benin’s finance minister and ruling party candidate for the presidential election, spoke at his inauguration on Sunday about his commitment to confronting rising security threats and ensuring that economic growth results in tangible improvements for the people of Benin. Wadagni was elected with more than 94% of the vote and succeeds Patrice Talon.

Benin ’s new president, Romuald Wadagni, vowed at his inauguration on Sunday to confront rising security threats and to ensure economic growth translated into concrete improvements in people’s lives.

Wadagni was elected on April 12 with more than 94% of the vote against challenger Paul Hounkpe, according to results confirmed on Sunday by the Constitutional Court. He succeeds Patrice Talon, who had led the West African nation since 2016 and stepped down after two terms, in line with constitutional limits.

The 49-year-old former finance minister, who served in the role for a decade, is expected to continue Talon’s reform agenda, which helped deliver steady economic growth and improve Benin’s business climate. Relevant to this news is the fact that the new president is focused on combating security threats, particularly in northern Benin where jihadist groups have stepped up attacks. He is also determined to advance economic growth and improve people’s lives through the development of Benin.

At his inauguration, he also acknowledged the fragile political and security environment in Benin, underscoring his commitment to democratic norms





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Benin President Security Threats Economic Growth Reform Agenda Talon Presidential Election Security Environment Democratic Norms Challenger Congressional Court Financial Auspices Crisis Of Finances Political Instability

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