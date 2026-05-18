Betty Strong Boynton Recalls and Joins Protest Against Alabama's Plan to Eliminate One of Two Black Congressional Seats

Betty Strong Boynton, a teenager who was attacked by club-wielding Alabama state troopers on Bloody Sunday, marches into history during the Selma-to-Montgomery march. Now, at 77, she retraces the route and joins a protest against Alabama's plans to eliminate one of two seats in Congress held by Black politicians through rushed redistricting drives ahead of the November midterm elections.

Selma , Alabama , May 18 (Reuters) - Betty Strong Boynton, a teenager in the 1960s who was among the hundreds of peaceful protesters attacked by Alabama state troopers on Bloody Sunday, retraced the route of the historic Selma -to-Montgomery march and joined a protest against Alabama 's plans to eliminate one of two seats in Congress held by Black politicians through rushed redistricting drives ahead of the November midterm elections.





Republican-led southern states, including Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee, have been making efforts to eliminate or reduce the number of Black politicians in Congress through redistricting drives in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling last month that gutted key provisions of the Voting Rights Act.



Six decades after the Selma-to-Montgomery march, Betty Strong Boynton, now 77, joined the protest to draw attention to the discriminatory redistricting practices.



In Selma, the city most associated with the Voting Rights Act, Reuters visited and spoke to three veterans of the civil rights era. They expressed a deep sense of loss after the Supreme Court ruling and urged people to vote





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Civil Rights Era Selma Alabama Selma-Montgomery March Black Politicians Redistricting Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall Republican-Led Southern States

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