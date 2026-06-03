The Bolivian defence minister Marcelo Salinas resigned on Tuesday, a day after mass protests and social unrest for over a month have blocked streets in major cities and demanded the resignation of centrist President Rodrigo Paz. A strike by workers in May led to highway blockades halting access to neighboring cities of La Paz and El Alto. Last week, President Paz took steps towards declaring a state of emergency, which could send troops onto the streets to restore calm. The protestors seeking redress for austerity measures and a rise in food prices. The news text has been provided as a translated version, but do not rely solely on the automatic translation. Double-check with the original content to avoid any language misinterpretation or mistranslation. The government news channel confirmed the minister's resignation, and the new defence minister has been appointed. Stay updated for further developments related to the ongoing conflict in Bolivia.

LA PAZ, June 2 (Reuters) - Bolivia n defence minister Marcelo Salinas resigned on Tuesday, following weeks of social unrest and mass protests which have blocked streets in major cities over the last month.

Anti-government protests led by labor unions and groups loyal to former leftist President Evo Morales, have strangled supply chains and demanded the resignation of centrist President Rodrigo Paz, who assumed office in November 2025 putting an end to almost two decades of leftist rule. Last week Paz took steps towards declaring a state of emergency that could send troops into the streets to restore calm.

The conflict began with a workers' strike in May that escalated into highway blockades that cut off access to the neighboring cities of La Paz and El Alto, which are home to some 2 million people. The protestors want that the new government reduce austerity measures and tackle the rising cost of living. The news text has been translated using DeepL to provide you with an instant Italian version. No automatic translation is perfect, and it cannot replace human translators.

Please send any corrections or suggestions to our feedback channel: [placeholder for feedback channel]. The government news channel has confirmed that Ernesto Justiniano will be replacing Marcelo Salinas in his defence minister post. The protests have been escalating for the last several weeks now and have spread to several other major cities as well, with clashes between protesters and authorities now a common occurrence.

The government has taken various steps to curb the violence and protest-related social unrest but yet it seems the protests show no signs of abating. The government's handling of the current situation and the prospects of protests intensifying in near future are matters of great concern to the citizens of Bolivia. Please pay attention to this developing situation and stay updated for further developments and developments related to the conflict in Bolivia. (2540 characters





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Bolivia Social Unrest Mass Protests Blocked Streets Labor Unions Anti-Government Protests Workers' Strike Highway Blockades Centrist President Rodrigo Paz Leftist President Evo Morales Rising Cost Of Living Austerity Measures State Of Emergency Troops City Of La Paz City Of El Alto Conflict In Bolivia

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