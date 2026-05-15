BRICS Nations Fail to Issue Joint Statement, Expose Differences

Top diplomats from BRICS nations, including rivals Iran and the United Arab Emirates, failed to issue a joint statement after a two-day meeting in Delhi, leaving host India to release only a chair's statement that exposed their differences. Tehran had wanted the grouping of emerging economies to condemn the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and accused U.S. ally the UAE of direct involvement in military operations against it.

Top diplomats from BRICS nations, including rivals Iran and the United Arab Emirates , failed to issue a joint statement after a two-day meeting in Delhi, leaving host India to release only a chair's statement that exposed their differences.

Tehran had wanted the grouping of emerging economies to condemn the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and accused U.S. ally the UAE of direct involvement in military operations against it. The UAE later said it categorically rejected Iran's allegations and what it called attempts to justify attacks on the UAE, saying it reserved its full sovereign, legal, diplomatic and military rights to respond to any threat or hostile act.

Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar accused Iran of obstructing international maritime routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. The statement said that BRICS ministers recalled that the Gaza Strip is an inseparable part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory and flagged the importance of unifying the West Bank and the Gaza Strip under the Palestinian Authority. India's statement as the bloc's chair for 2026 said member countries called for the developing world to stick together to tackle global challenges.

As the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, India has been hit hard by Iran's effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global supplies of oil and liquefied natural gas travel in normal times. Iranian attacks have been linked to the deaths of at least three Indian personnel in the waterway, and an India-flagged ship was sunk this week as Araqchi flew to Delhi





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BRICS Diplomats Iran United Arab Emirates Gaza Occupied Palestinian Territory West Bank Gaza Strip Strait Of Hormuz Oil Iranian Attacks India-Flagged Ship Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Mar Iran's Allegations UAE's Statement Host India Host Country Host Nation Host Country's Statement Host Country's Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document Host Country's Statement And Outcome Document

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