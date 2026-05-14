Britain’s parliamentary watchdog launches investigation into Nigel Farage over cryptocurrency donation

Britain’s parliamentary watchdog has launched an investigation into Nigel Farage, the leader of Reform UK, after he did not declare a 5 million pound ($6.75 million) gift from a cryptocurrency donor. The investigation is into a possible ‘failure to register an interest’ without elaborating. If the investigation finds Farage committed a serious breach of parliamentary declaration rules, he could be suspended from the House of Commons for a period of time. A suspension of 10 days or more could trigger a recall petition, potentially forcing him to stand in a special election for his seat.

Britain’s parliamentary watchdog launched an investigation into Nigel Farage after the Reform UK leader did not declare a 5 million pound ($6.75 million) gift from a cryptocurrency donor.

Farage’s anti-immigration party, the biggest winner in last week’s local elections, had said on Wednesday it was in talks with the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards over the donation, and said no rules had been broken. The investigation is into a possible ‘failure to register an interest’ without elaborating.

Farage has said he accepted the donation from a Thailand-based billionaire and crypto investor, Christopher Harborne, to pay for his personal security before he announced his candidacy in the 2024 national election that brought him into parliament. He said it was not a political donation, but rival political parties accused him of breaking rules, which require members of parliament to declare donations received in the year preceding an election within one month of taking office.

If the investigation finds Farage committed a serious breach of parliamentary declaration rules, he could be suspended from the House of Commons for a period of time. A suspension of 10 days or more could trigger a recall petition, potentially forcing him to stand in a special election for his seat. Reform has topped every national opinion poll since early last year, prompting increased scrutiny of the party’s sources of funding.

The chair of the governing Labour Party, Anna Turley, said Farage had refused to answer legitimate questions. Reform’s deputy leader, Richard Tice, said last weekend that voters already knew about the gift and had still chosen to vote in large numbers for the party, which made sweeping gains in elections for local government in England and devolved parliaments in Scotland and Wales. Before the 2024 election, Farage had said he did not intend to stand as a candidate. He changed his mind about a month before the vote





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Nigel Farage Reform UK Cryptocurrency Donation Investigation Parliamentary Commissioner For Standards Donation Rules Anti-Immigration Party Local Elections National Election Personal Security Christopher Harborne Billionaire Crypto Investor Thailand-Based Parliamentary Watchdog Anna Turley Richard Tice Sweeping Gains Local Government Devolved Parliaments Scotland Wales 2024 National Election 2024 Local Elections 2024 Elections

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