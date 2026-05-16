British Health Secretary Wes Streeting Challenges Prime Minister Starmer

British Health Secretary Wes Streeting challenges British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a leadership contest. Streeting urges Starmer to set a timetable for his departure, and accepts the challenge himself.

Britain’s former Health Secretary Wes Streeting delivers a keynote address at the Progress annual conference 2026, in London. Streeting challenges British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in a leadership contest and urges him to set a timetable for his departure.

Accepting the challenge, Streeting also refers to the 2016 Brexit decision as a catastrophic mistake and advocates for Britain's return to the European Union. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, too, announces his candidacy to return to parliament and challenge Starmer as prime minister





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British Health Secretary Kier Starmer Prime Minister Leadership Contest Progress Group Of Labour Supporters European Union Referendum Decision Leaving UK Should Seek To Rejoin Andy Burnham Greater Manchester Mayor

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