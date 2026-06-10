Canada introduce new digital safety bill to ban social media for minors and regulate AI chatbots

The Canadian government introduced a new digital safety bill on Wednesday that would ban social media for children under 16 with exemptions for platforms that meet certain safety standards, months after Australia enacted the world's first social media ban for young people. The bill also aims to make AI chatbots safer by setting up a digital regulator to establish safety standards, a government official said. Companies could face penalties of 3% of global revenue or up to C$10 million ($7.2 million), whichever is more, for failing to comply.

Il Canada introduce una legislazione per vietare i social media ai minori di 16 anni e regolamentare i chatbot AI Instagram , TikTok, Snapchat , YouTube, Facebook , Twitch e Reddit.

Il governo canadese ha presentato un nuovo disegno di legge sulla sicurezza digitale che prevede il divieto di utilizzo dei social media per i minori di 16 anni, con deroghe per le piattaforme che soddisfano determinati standard di sicurezza. La legislazione mira a rendere più sicure le chatbot di intelligenza artificiale istituendo un regolatore digitale per stabilire gli standard di sicurezza.

Le aziende potrebbero incorrere in sanzioni pari al 3% del fatturato globale o fino a 10 milioni di dollari, a seconda di quale sia il valore più alto, in caso di mancata conformità





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Canada Digital Safety Bill Ban Social Media For Minors Exemptions For Platforms That Meet Certain Saf AI Chatbots Digital Regulator Safety Standards Penalties Global Revenue C$10 Million Australia Social Media Ban For Young People Social Media Platforms AI Chatbots Mental Health Challenges Healthy Childhood Development Focus In School Build Friendships Connect In-Person Real-World Skills Thriving Mass Shootings Alleged Killer Chatgpt Openai Families Affected Allegations Company Knew The Alleged Killer Was Planning T Did Not Warn Police Australia Social Media Companies Deactivated The Accounts Of Nearly 5 Million T Government Officials Technical Briefing Year For The Bill To Pass 18 Months To Set Up The Digital Regulator Commitment To Working With The Federal Governm Higher Safety Standards Parents Have The Confidence And Control To Cho Safer Online Experiences For Their Children Meta Google Elon Musk’S X Snapchat Meta Platforms Inc. Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube France Denmark Poland Greece January 2027 Mark Carney University Of Toronto Technology And Privacy Comprehensive Than The Australian Law Redesign Of The Social Media Ecosystem Restricting Access To The Ecosystem Platform Obligations And (Re)Designs Social Media Ecosystem Social Media Platforms AI Chatbots Mental Health Challenges Healthy Childhood Development Focus In School Build Friendships Connect In-Person Real-World Skills Thriving Mass Shootings Alleged Killer Chatgpt Openai Families Affected Allegations Company Knew The Alleged Killer Was Planning T Did Not Warn Police Australia Social Media Companies Deactivated The Accounts Of Nearly 5 Million T Government Officials Technical Briefing Year For The Bill To Pass 18 Months To Set Up The Digital Regulator Commitment To Working With The Federal Governm Higher Safety Standards Parents Have The Confidence And Control To Cho Safer Online Experiences For Their Children Meta Google Elon Musk’S X Snapchat Meta Platforms Inc. Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube France Denmark Poland Greece January 2027 Mark Carney University Of Toronto Technology And Privacy Comprehensive Than The Australian Law Redesign Of The Social Media Ecosystem Restricting Access To The Ecosystem Platform Obligations And (Re)Designs Social Media Ecosystem Social Media Platforms AI Chatbots Mental Health Challenges Healthy Childhood Development Focus In School Build Friendships Connect In-Person Real-World Skills Thriving Mass Shootings Alleged Killer Chatgpt Openai Families Affected Allegations Company Knew The Alleged Killer Was Planning T Did Not Warn Police Australia Social Media Companies Deactivated The Accounts Of Nearly 5 Million T Government Officials Technical Briefing Year For The Bill To Pass 18 Months To Set Up The Digital Regulator Commitment To Working With The Federal Governm Higher Safety Standards Parents Have The Confidence And Control To Cho Safer Online Experiences For Their Children

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