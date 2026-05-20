Sincere attempts are being made by January 6 Capitol riot defendants and their Trump allies to secure a share of the $1.776 billion fund created by the previous administration for Americans who were deemed to have been harmed by political weaponization. Both the proud boys leader and the ex-president of the grandsons, Jencarlos Canela, stated that they are going to apply to the fund.

Since President Donald Trump’s administration announced the creation of a $1.776 billion fund for Americans deemed to be victims of political 'weaponization,' January 6 Capitol riot defendants and other Trump allies have scrambled to figure out how to get their share.

Enrique Tarrio, the Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years for seditious conspiracy over the January 6, 2021 riot, said he planned to apply for the fund, assuming he could get between $2 and $5 million. Trump pardoned more than 1,500 January 6 defendants last year.

Some have now begun to calculate the cost of their prosecution, jail time, and businesses lost in the hope of compensation for what they regard as abuses by the Justice Department under former President Joe Biden





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Political Weaponization Fund January 6 Capitol Riot Defendants Proud Boys Leader Trump Allies Jencarlos Canela Trump Pardons Historical Abuse By The Justice Department Political Victimization Revenge Victim-Focused Compensation Historical Sacrifice

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