Cause of Death of Five Italian Divers in the Maldives

The five Italian divers who died during an underwater exploration activity in the Maldives are being investigated for the cause of their deaths. The investigation is focusing on several possible causes, including a problem with the oxygen mixture in the diving equipment, adverse weather conditions, and cave entrapment.

Mentre proseguono le operazioni dei soccorsi impegnati nel rintracciamento e nel recupero dei corpi, in tanti si domandano che cosa possa essere accaduto ai cinque italiani morti durante l'attività di esplorazione subacquea all'interno delle grotte a circa 50 metri di profondità.

A uccidere i nostri connazionali potrebbe essere stato un problema alla miscela di ossigeno nelle bombole, oppure le condizioni meteo avverse. Vediamo di esaminarle con attenzione. La prima causa di morte che viene in mente è un problema legato alla tossicità dell'ossigeno. Quando ci si immerge a profondità così elevate, la pressione parziale dell'ossigeno aumenta e se viene impiegata aria comune, oppure una miscela non ben calibrata, c'è il rischio che l'ossigeno diventi tossico.

Gli effetti sul sistema nervoso centrale umano sono devastanti. L'iperossia è in grado di provocare vertigini, disorientamento e anche crisi convulsive. In acqua non c'è scampo, si ha l'annegamento immediato. Un dato oggettivo che abbiamo sono le condizioni meteo avverse.

Stando a quanto riportato, nella zona il tempo non era buono, ed era in corso un'allerta per mare mosso. Il maltempo potrebbe aver disorientato il gruppo, oppure impedito la risalita verso la barca. O, ancora, potrebbe aver costretto gli italiani a prolungare l'immersione, cosa che ha portato a un esito letale. L'Atollo di Vaavu è noto per le sue correnti forti e improvvise, che si generano nei kandu, dei canali oceanici.

Queste correnti sono in grado di trascinare i sub verso il fondo in pochi secondi, portandoli oltre i limiti di sicurezza. Il gruppo di italiani potrebbe essere stato sorpreso da una di queste violente correnti. Un'altra causa, a dir poco angosciante, potrebbe essere la perdita di orientamento nelle grotte sottomarine, nota come 'cave entrapment'. In un ambiente simile è molto facile perdere visibilità e, di conseguenza, l'orientamento.

A quel punto si finisce in trappola. C'è buio, si perde la concezione del sotto e del sopra, non si trova più l'uscita. Il panico incrementa gli atti respiratori (iperventilazione) e l'aria all'interno delle bombole si esaurisce più in fretta. Purtroppo non rimane che attendere l'esito degli esami autoptici che saranno con ogni probabilità eseguiti sui corpi per conoscere che cosa sia realmente accaduto ai nostri connazionali





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Maldives Diving Oxygen Weather Cave Entrapment

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