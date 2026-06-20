Chelsea punta su altri giocatori per monetizzare e Harry Kane potrebbe restare

Il Chelsea ha intenzione di puntare su altri giocatori per monetizzare e Harry Kane potrebbe restare. Il club londinese ha intenzione di tenere il bomber inglese e potrebbe cercare di monetizzarlo attraverso un prestito oneroso o un altro giocatore.

Perché il Chelsea ha intenzione di puntare su altri giocatori e, come visto nella scorsa stagione, meglio riuscire a monetizzare - anche solo con un prestito oneroso - che non tenerlo in panchina.

Senza considerare che il Chelsea non ha competizioni europee nella prossima stagione ed è costretta a limitare una rosa che è già molto ampia. Contro la Francia è stato sfortunato - seppur vivace - con il palo che ha colpito, battendo sì Maignan ma senza riuscire a portare in vantaggio i suoi. Poi, a pochi passi, ha mandato alto una occasione non semplicissima ma neppure impossibile, su un cross dalla sinistra.

Nelle scorse settimane diversi club - come la Juventus e il Milan - lo hanno messo nel mirino. Molto dipenderà dai nuovi contatti fra le parti con Dusan Vlahovic, visto che sarebbe comunque un investimento ingente per lo stipendio del senegalese. Al Bayern era in prestito per 15 milioni di euro, con un riscatto da 65 milioni.

L'idea di tenere Harry Kane - che comunque non ha ancora rinnovato il proprio contratto in scadenza fra un anno - ha fatto il resto





TuttoMercatoWeb / 🏆 13. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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