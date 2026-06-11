China Cancels Diplomatic Meetings with EU in Beijing

China cancelled two diplomatic meetings planned with the European Union in Beijing this month, citing people familiar with the matter.

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June 11 (Reuters) - China cancelled at short notice two diplomatic meetings planned with the European Union in Beijing this month, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The scrapped talks included a ministerial-level dialogue on digital issues and a meeting involving Olof Skoog, deputy secretary-general of the EU’s diplomatic service, the report said.

"China and the EU are maintaining communication on relevant dialogues," China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference on Thursday when asked about the FT report





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China EU Diplomatic Meetings Cancelled Digital Issues Olof Skoog

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