China Conducts Patrols Near Scarborough Shoal as Tensions Persist with Philippines

China's military and coast guard carried out patrols near Scarborough Shoal, a disputed maritime feature in the South China Sea, as tensions with the Philippines persist, amid a recent easing in U.S.-China tensions. The Philippines remains under threat from Beijing, despite the thawing relations with the United States. The patrols took place as defence ministers met at Asia's premier defence forum, the Shangri-La Dialogue, to discuss regional security concerns, including maritime disputes in the South China Sea, where China and the Philippines have been locked in repeated standoffs due to China's territorial claims and rights violations

An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea , August 13, 2025. The People's Liberation Army's Southern Theatre Command said its naval and air units carried out combat readiness patrols in the 'territorial sea and airspace' of the atoll and its surrounding areas.

China's coast guard said it conducted law enforcement patrols near the Scarborough Shoal. Defending ministers, military chiefs and policymakers gathered in Singapore for the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence forum, amid tensions between China and the Philippines over maritime claims. Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro said the Philippines remains under severe threat from China, despite a recent thaw in U.S.-China tensions. Jakart





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China Coast Guard South China Sea Scarborough Shoal Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro U.S.-China Tensions Maritima Disputes Maritime Standoffs

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