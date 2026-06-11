China Imposes Sanctions on Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro

China’s foreign ministry announced sanctions on Thursday against Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his close relatives, stating that he had ‘repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China’ which had undermined China’s ‘legitimate interests’ and bilateral ties. The sanctions mean Teodoro and his wife and child are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the ministry said in a statement.

China ’s foreign ministry announced sanctions on Thursday against Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his close relatives, saying he had ‘repeatedly made erroneous remarks concerning China ’ which had undermined China ’s ‘legitimate interests’ and bilateral ties.

The sanctions mean Teodoro and his wife and child are prohibited from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, the ministry said in a statement. The measures were imposed to ‘safeguard China’s national sovereignty, security, and development interests.





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China Philippines Gilberto Teodoro Sanctions China-Philippines Relations South China Sea Maritime Standoffs

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