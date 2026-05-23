China Launches Year-Long Mission with First Astronaut from Hong Kong to Its Space Station

China's Shenzhou-23 spaceflight mission to its Tian-gong space station includes a one-year stay for an astronaut, the longest mission for the country, with the potential for a comparison to a 1995 Russian record.

China will send an astronaut to its space station on Sunday for a year, a record length for the country, enabling the study of long-duration human physiology in space.

The Shenzhou-23 vessel is scheduled to launch at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) using the Long March-2F Y23 carrier rocket from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, with three Chinese astronauts on board. Payload specialist Li Jiaying, a former Hong Kong police inspector, will be the first astronaut from the city to take part in a Chinese space mission.

One of the three is to stay on the Tiangong space station for a year, one of the longest space missions ever but short of the 14-1/2 month record set by a Russian cosmonaut in 1995. That astronaut will be decided later, depending on the progress of the mission, the China Manned Space Agency said on Saturday.

China has sent astronauts to its space station almost a dozen times, but this launch comes amid an accelerating race to the moon with the U.S., which has warned about what it alleges are Beijing's plans to colonise and mine lunar territory and resource





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China Shenzhou-23 Tiangong Space Station First Astronaut From Hong Kong Yearly Mission Long-Duration Human Physiology Race To The Moon Longest Space Mission Ever

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