China's Minister Says Canada Can Surpass Export Goal to China by 2030

Canada's relationship with China, one of its largest trading partners, has been strained by tensions over trade, Taiwan, and human rights. This news report provides an update on a meeting between China's Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand, where Wang expressed optimism about the potential to expand trade and improve relations between the two nations in the coming years. The article discusses Canada's ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on the United States and the Chinese government's complaint regarding actions by other countries in the Taiwan Strait, which it refers to as a threat to its sovereignty and security. The report also mentions Canada's foreign policy goal of growing its economy and enhancing its global outreach. (Updated May 29, 2023) (This news was originally published by Reuters on May 29, 2023.)

A drone view shows shipping containers and transport trucks at the Port of Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, Canada April 14, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo (Un drone mostra container e camion da trasporto al Porto di Montreal a Montreal, Quebec, Canada, 14 aprile 2025.

REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Foto d'archivio ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.





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Canada-China Relations Trade Between The Two Nations Canada's Efforts To Reduce Dependence On The U Human Rights Issues Tensions On Taiwan And The Taiwan Strait China's Opposition To Outside Interference In Canada's Effort To Enhance Its Global Outreach

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