Chinese President Xi Jinping Meets U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing, Discusses Iran War and Strait of Hormuz

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump met in Beijing on May 14, 2026, and discussed the ongoing war with Iran and the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open. Trump expressed his impatience with Iran and Xi made clear China's opposition to the militarization of the strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use.

Chinese President Xi Jinping walks with U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China , May 14, 2026.

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool (Il presidente cinese Xi Jinping cammina con il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump durante una cerimonia di benvenuto presso la Grande Sala del Popolo, a Pechino, Cina, 14 maggio 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool ( Questa notizia è stata tradotta con DeepL per consentirti di leggere subito in italiano il notiziario della Reuters. Nessuna traduzione automatica è perfetta né può sostituire i traduttori umani.

May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran was running out after he discussed the costly and unpopular war with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday and a ship was reported seized by Iranian personnel off the United Arab Emirates. The White House said Trump and Xi had agreed during talks in Beijing on the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane open.

Iran effectively shut the waterway in response to U.S.-Israeli attacks which began on February 28, causing an unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies. China is close to Iran and the main buyer of its oil. The U.S. paused its attacks on Iran last month but began a blockade of the country’s ports. Talks aimed at ending the conflict have stalled with Iran refusing to end its nuclear program or relinquish its stockpile of enriched uranium.

"I am not going to be much more patient," Trump said in an interview aired on Thursday night on Fox News’ "Hannity" program. "They should make a deal. " On the key issue of Iran’s hidden stockpile of enriched uranium, Trump suggested it only needed to be secured by the U.S. for public relations purposes. "I don’t think it’s necessary except from a public relations standpoint," Trump said in the interview.

"I just feel better if I got it, actually. But it’s, I think, it’s more for public relations than it is for anything else.

" In the latest incidents on the trade route, an Indian cargo vessel carrying livestock from Africa to the UAE was sunk on Wednesday in waters off the coast of Oman. India condemned the attack and said all 14 crew members had been rescued by the Omani coast guard. Vanguard, a British maritime security advisory firm, said the vessel was believed to have been hit by a missile or drone which caused an explosion.

Separately, British maritime security agency UKMTO reported on Thursday that "unauthorised personnel" had boarded a ship anchored off the coast of the UAE port of Fujairah, and were steering it towards Iran. Vanguard said a company security officer had reported that "the vessel was taken by Iranian personnel while at anchor.

" After talks between Trump and Xi on Thursday, the White House said the leaders had agreed that the strait should be open and that Xi made clear China’s opposition to the militarisation of the strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use. Trump said Xi also promised not to send Iran military equipment.

"He said he’s not going to give military equipment, that’s a big statement," Trump said on "Hannity". Xi also expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China’s future dependence on the strait and the leaders agreed that Iran should never obtain nuclear weapons, the White House readout said. Tehran has denied seeking such weapons.

Trump is keen to elicit Chinese support to end a war that has become an electoral liability as it drags on towards key U.S. midterm elections in November. But analysts doubt Xi will be willing to push Iran hard or end support for its military, given its value as a strategic counterweight to the U.S. In an interview with CNBC from Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believed China would "do what they can" to help open the strait, something "very much in their interest.

" Before the war, about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through the waterway. But diplomacy has been on hold since last week when Iran and the U.S. each rejected the other’s most recent proposals. Fujairah is the UAE’s sole oil port, on the Gulf of Oman just outside the Strait of Hormuz, and enables some shipments to reach markets without passing through the chokepoint.

Iran appears to be making more deals with countries to allow some ships to pass through the strait - if they accept Tehran’s terms. A Japanese tanker crossed on Wednesday after Japan’s prime minister announced that she had requested help from the Iranian president. A huge Chinese tanker also crossed on Wednesday, and Iran’s Fars news agency reported on Thursday that an agreement had been reached to let some Chinese ships pass.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said 30 vessels had passed through the strait since Wednesday evening, still far short of the 140 on a typical day before the war, but a substantial increase if confirme





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