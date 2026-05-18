The news text is about a woman who worked in TV for 20 years and was fired after refusing to perform a sexual act. She talks about being accompanied by two men and needing five girls. The text also mentions a change of mind and a subsequent interview in Uruguay.

"Ci sono alcune cose su cui preferirei aspettare, perché mi hanno detto che forse la giustizia italiana mi chiamerà". Lo ripete per ben cinque volte in tv, dove iniziò a lavorare nel 2003 e poi tornò vent’anni dopo e fino a marzo 2025, quando fu lasciata a casa dopo essersi rifiutata, a suo dire, di praticare un massaggio erotico a Giuseppe Cipriani.

" Parla di ragazze accompagnate da due uomini. "Ce n’era uno che dadiceva: ho bisogno di cinque ragazze". Si capisce che avrebbe tanto più da dire. E che, mentre sta parlando, è rinfrancata almeno dal pensiero che potrà farlo.

"A quanto pare mi chiameranno e verranno a cercarmi, dicono che abbiano già dato il via libera per accettare la mia. Una storia che la riguarda direttamente e della quale, quindi, può parlare apertamente perché riguarda lei e il suo ex capodi Milano tre giorni dopo ha già cambiato idea. L’11 maggio, il giorno stesso in cui è uscita l’intervista sulin Uruguay.

Giovedì 14 maggio però la stessa Procura fa sapere che non ritiene più necessario sentirla perché "le verifiche della, la sola testimone che sostiene di avere cose da dire sul suo "cambio vita" e che ha chiesto espressamente di farlo proprio e solo davanti ai. Ma a quel punto non era più possibile fermare il pezzo: il giornale era già in stampa e avviato alla distribuzione





fattoquotidiano / 🏆 45. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TV Sexual Act Fired Change Of Mind Interview

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