Colombia's Central General Staff and ELN Rebel Group Announce Ceasefires Ahead of General Election

The news reports on separate ceasefires announced by the Central General Staff and rebels from the Eln rebel group in Colombia, in advance of upcoming general election. Republicans are also highlighted in the story.

BOGOTA, May 20 (Reuters) - Colombia ’s Central General Staff , the largest dissident branch of the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla group, and rebels from the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Wednesday announced separate ceasefires ahead of this month’s general election .

Colombians will head to the polls on May 31 to elect the next president, who will serve from 2026 to 2030. The ELN’s ceasefire will run from midnight on May 30 to midnight on June 2 and respect Colombians’ right to vote, the ELN said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Central General Staff announced a nationwide suspension of its military operations against the country’s public forces between May 20 and June 10. Colombia’s government suspended peace talks with the ELN rebel group last year following a string of attacks in the country. The three main presidential candidates are Ivan Cepeda of incumbent president Gustavo Petro’s leftist Historic Pact coalition and two conservative rivals - Paloma Valencia of the Democratic Center and independent businessman Abelardo De la Espriella.

A recent Invamer poll showed Cepeda garnering 44.3% of voting intention, with De la Espriella at 21.5% and Valencia at 19.8%. If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes, a runoff will take place on June 21. Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Kylie Madry and Natalia Siniawsk





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