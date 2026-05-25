Colombian Presidential Campaign Wraps Up With Final Rallies Before May 31 Vote

The final presidential polls before the May 31 vote predicted a loss for the leftist Ivan Cepeda in the June runoff against either of his right-wing rivals. Ivan Cepeda will face criticisms for the incumbent\'s failed policy of 'total peace' and accusations of ties to right-wing paramilitary groups. He has proposed 'social reform policies' under the current administration and supports the FARC.

Bogota, 24 maggio (Reuters) - Colombia\'s presidential candidates wrapped up their campaigns on Sunday with rallies that drew massive crowds, ahead of a May 31 vote that analysts predict will result in weeks of heated and deeply polarizing debate ahead of a June 21 runoff.

Leftist politician Ivan Cepeda, 63, was a narrow front-runner in the final poll before the May 31 vote. The poll, however, predicted he would lose the June runoff against either of his right-wing rivals. Cepeda, who has pledged to continue social reform policies begun under incumbent President Gustavo Petro, faces criticisms for the incumbent\'s so far failed policy of \\"total peace\" through negotiations with illegal armed groups in the country.

Cepeda\'s critics accuse him of having ties to leaders of the now-defunct FARC guerrilla group, whose dissident factions remain key players in now six-decade-long conflict that has involved right-wing paramilitaries, drug traffickers and left more than 450,000 people dead. Polling just behind Cepeda was Abelardo De La Espriella, 47, a businessman and lawyer who has pledged tax cuts, investments in mining and energy and a military crackdown on illegal armed groups and drug trafficking.

De La Espriella also faces backlash over representing controversial clients, including businessman Alex Saab, accused of being a front man and financial operator for Venezuela\'s ousted president Nicolas Maduro. Saab was deported to the U.S. last week to face charges there. Polling in a more distant third place was Paloma Valencia, 48, who wants to expand the armed forces, cut the size of government and reduce taxes. She is supported by former President Alvaro Uribe.

We can expect a fear-mongering campaign focused on each candidate\'s worst attributes,\" Sergio Guzman,\" director of consulting firm Colombia Risk Analysis,\" told Reuters





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

COLOMBIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION LEFTIST POLITICIAN BAZINGA ABELARDO DE LA ESPRIELLA PALOMA VALENCIA ALVARO URIBE FARC PARAMILITARIES SOCIAL REFORM GUSTAVO PETRO REUNION ROUNDUP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tiers and Tensions: U.S. Conflict With Iran May Be Draining Yet to Be OverDespite the U.S. military's tactical successes against Iran, analysts see a bigger question looming: whether U.S. President Donald Trump is losing the war. With Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz, its resistance to nuclear concessions, and its theocratic government largely intact, doubts are growing that Trump can translate the U.S. military's successes into an outcome he can frame convincingly as a geopolitical win.

Read more »

Why Cuba May Not Be Venezuela 2.0 Despite Caracas' SupportThe article discusses the differences between Cuba and Venezuela, focusing on the absence of a similar deputy to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the indictment of the 94-year-old former Cuban President Raul Castro by the U.S., and the implications of these differences for U.S.-Cuba relations.

Read more »

Colombia: il candidato di destra Abelardo De La Espriella si avvicina alla vittoriaIl candidato di destra Abelardo De La Espriella ha ricevuto un'impennata nel sostegno degli elettori nell'ultima settimana che precede il primo turno delle elezioni presidenziali in Colombia, quasi pareggiando con l'esponente di sinistra Ivan Cepeda. Un sondaggio AtlasIntel pubblicato sabato dava Cepeda in testa con il 38,7% dei voti, seguito da De La Espriella con il 37,3%. La campagna elettorale in Colombia si è resa ancora più complessa con la promessa di Cepeda di proseguire il cammino tracciato dall'attuale presidente Gustavo Petro, il primo presidente di sinistra della Colombia.

Read more »

VESSELS IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ VISIBLE NEAR IRANIAN BEACHThe news text describes the visibility of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on May 22, 2026.

Read more »