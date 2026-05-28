Congressmen urge U.S. to respond positively to Ukraine's air defense request

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Representative Jim Himes (D-CT) call for additional Patriot missiles and interceptors to shield Ukraine's capital from Russian bombardment, as Russia warns of escalating attacks on Kyiv.

Il 28 maggio 2026, il senatore americano Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) e il rappresentante Jim Himes (D-CT) hanno tenuto una conferenza stampa congiunta a Kyiv, in Ucraina, per discutere della richiesta del presidente Volodymyr Zelenskiy di ulteriori missili di difesa aerea per proteggere la capitale ucraina dall'escalation delle bombe russe.

Zelenskiy ha scritto al presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e ai membri del Congresso degli Stati Uniti per richiedere ulteriori sistemi Patriot e intercettori, l'unico scudo efficace contro i missili balistici russi nell'arsenale dell'Ucraina. La Russia ha avvertito gli stranieri e i diplomatici di lasciare Kyiv e ha detto che avrebbe lanciato 'attacchi sistematici' su obiettivi nella capitale ucraina.

Nel suo ultimo attacco di domenica, la Russia ha utilizzato 30 missili balistici contro l'Ucraina e solo 11 di essi sono stati abbattuti dalle forze aeree ucraine. Blumenthal ha detto che gli Stati Uniti hanno soddisfatto più volte in passato le richieste di armi supplementari da parte di Kiev e che lui e Himes avrebbero fatto pressioni per ulteriori intercettori di difesa aerea e sanzioni più severe contro la Russia





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