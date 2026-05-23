Controversial 'Enhanced Games' to feature athletes using banned substances, with Wada calling it 'dangerous and irresponsible'

The Enhanced Games, a new competition that allows athletes to use banned substances under medical supervision, has been criticized by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) for being dangerous and irresponsible. The event, which is being held at Resorts World Las Vegas, aims to revolutionize traditional sports by abolishing doping rules and transforming the human body into a high-performance laboratory. Athletes, including Olympians, are participating in the games, which feature three disciplines: swimming, track and field, and weightlifting.

Al via le 'Olimpiadi dei dopati', in gara atleti autorizzati ad assumere sostanze vietate. La Wada : 'Evento pericoloso e irresponsabile' La nuova competizione, finanziata da privati miliardari della Silicon Valley e investitori di venture capital vicini al transumanesimo' - che forse non a caso hanno scelto 'Sin City' per il loro debutto - promette 'adrenalina' e di mescolare 'prestazioni umane d'élite con l'innovazione'.

I detrattori le hanno ribattezzate ''. Sono i controversi giochi sportivi nei quali é permesso agli atleti di ricorrere a sostanze dopanti e farmaci potenziatori (come testosterone, EPO e ormone della crescita) sotto controllo medico. Il tutto alla luce del sole





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Enhanced Games Athletes Using Banned Substances Wada Controversy Traditional Sports Human Body As A High-Performance Laboratory

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