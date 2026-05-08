Costa Rica's President-elect Laura Fernandez Takes OATH OF OFFICE VOWGING TO WAR ON CRIME

Costa Rican President-elect Laura Fernandez, who won the February election with 49% of the vote and an absolute majority, took the oath of office on Friday, vowing to wage a war on crime. Fernandez served as presidency minister under her predecessor Rodrigo Chaves, who will continue to play an important role in the nation’s politics as leader of his Sovereign People party and as Fernandez’s own presidency and justice minister. Under Chaves, Costa Rica established new maximum security prison modeled after El Salvador prison and vowed to build one of the world's most modern police surveillance centers.

Costa Rica 's president-elect Laura Fernandez takes part at a press conference with President Rodrigo Chaves at the presidential house, in San Jose, Costa Rica , February 4, 2026.

She takes the oath of office as president on Friday and vows to wage a war on crime in the small Central American nation, recognized as a bastion of peace and prosperity. She introduces Gerald Campos as her new security minister and promises ‘a heavy-handed war against organized crime.

’ Costa Rica, which abolished its military in 1948, has long been famed as one of the region’s most peaceful nations, but its murder rates broke records during the four-year term of Fernandez's predecessor Rodrigo Chaves, which the U.S. attributed to drug trafficking. Fernandez serves as presidency minister under Chaves and will inaugurate a maximum security prison modeled after El Salvador’s anti-terrorism CECOT center.

Human rights groups have said detainees at El Salvador’s prison have been subjected to torture and deprived of legal services. Fernandez, who will serve until 2030, won the February election with 49% of the vote and an absolute majority. King Felipe VI of Spain, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau were set to attend, as well as the presidents of nearby Panama, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic.

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele missed the event. Despite record murder rates, Chaves’ presidency was marked by a strong post-pandemic economic recovery, low inflation, and a reduction in poverty, though job creation remained limited. Fernandez takes over the nation at a time of geopolitical uncertainty, with the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and potential greater fiscal pressures





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Laura Fernandez Costa Rica Politics President-Elect War On Crime Maximum Security Prison Police Surveillance Centers Rodrigo Chaves Gerald Campos Abolished Military Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery Strong Recovery Low Inflation Reduction In Poverty Job Creation War On Iran Geopolitical Uncertainty

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