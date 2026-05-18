Cruise Ship MV Hondius Leaves Tenerife for Rotterdam Amid Hantavirus Outbreak

The Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship MV Hondius departed from Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife, Spain, following a hantavirus outbreak. The ship will dock in Rotterdam for disinfection, with Dutch authorities preparing quarantine arrangements for the remaining crew members and passengers.

The cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, departed from Granadilla de Abona, Tenerife , Spain, on May 11, 2026. A skeleton crew and two additional medical staff accompanied the ferry.

The ship had been stranded off Cape Verde earlier this month due to an outbreak among passengers. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control confirmed that the virus found on the ship showed no significant variations compared to previous outbreaks. The infected passenger count increased to 10 cases, with three fatalities, as of May 15, 2026. The British Columbia government reported one Canadian case, and the World Health Organization (WHO) reported another positive case on May 17





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