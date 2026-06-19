Cuba Approves Major Market Reforms Amid Deepening Crisis

Cubans in Havana reacted with a mix of hope, skepticism and exhaustion after the government approved its biggest market-oriented reforms in decades, opening parts of the island's tightly controlled economy to private and foreign capital. The announcement was notable for its scale and implications, suggesting that one of the world's last Soviet-style economies may be edging toward a model closer to China or Vietnam as a deepening crisis erodes daily life.

Havana, June 19 (Reuters) - Cuba ns in Havana reacted with a mix of hope, skepticism and exhaustion on Friday after the government approved its biggest market-oriented reforms in decades, opening parts of the island's tightly controlled economy to private and foreign capital.

For many on the Caribbean island, the announcement was notable not only for its scale, but for what it implied: that one of the world's last Soviet-style economies may be edging toward a model closer to China or Vietnam as a deepening crisis erodes daily life. Lawmakers approved a package of 176 measures after the Communist Party endorsed the plan earlier in the week.

The proposals include expanding private enterprise, attracting more foreign investment, allowing private participation in banking and opening some state companies to private shareholders. On Havana's streets, however, the reaction was cautious.

'First, let's see whether these measures are actually implemented,' said Olian Valdes, 50, who said he learned of the announcement hours late because blackouts had cut power to his home. 'I don't think it will make much difference for ordinary Cubans because they have nothing to invest,' he said. 'The gap between salaries and prices will remain the same.

' Cuba has struggled for years with shortages of food, fuel and medicine, and conditions have worsened sharply in 2026 as fuel supplies tightened and blackouts spread. 'We're at a point where the current system simply isn't working,' said Omara Oliva, 53. 'If new measures - even capitalist ones - help people eat better and improve their lives, then they are welcome.

' Still, officials have provided few details on how quickly the measures will take effect, how they will be regulated or who will benefit first. That uncertainty is especially acute in a country where inflation has battered wages and many families rely on remittances or the informal economy.

'For now, we have to wait and see,' said Leonardo Benitez, 61, who said the reforms would help only if applied fairly





Internazionale / 🏆 10. in İT We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cuba Economic Reforms Market Economy Private Capital Foreign Investment Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cuba, il Partito Comunista difende le nuove riforme economiche: 'Nessuna deviazione dal socialismo'Il Partito comunista di Cuba respinge le critiche al pacchetto di riforme economiche e sociali, definendole coerenti con il progetto socialista e ispirate ai principi di Fidel e Raúl Castro. Il piano, che include maggiore spazio al mercato e al settore privato, sarà presentato all'Assemblea nazionale.

Read more »

Cuba, il Partito comunista difende il pacchetto di riforme economicheLeggi su Sky TG24 l'articolo Cuba, Partito Comunista approva pacchetto di riforme e apre a economia di mercato

Read more »

Cuba presenta riforme economiche storiche per privatizzare ampi settori dell'economiaIl primo ministro cubano ha presentato un pacchetto di misure di riforma economica volto a privatizzare una vasta parte dell'economia socialista, sostenute dal Partito Comunista e da Raúl Castro, in risposta alle sanzioni statunitensi.

Read more »

Cuba presenta un piano di riforme economiche radicali per contrastare le sanzioni USAIl primo ministro cubano ha illustrato 175 misure economiche sostenute dal Partito Comunista e da Raul Castro per privatizzare parti dell'economia socialista, in risposta alle sanzioni statunitensi. Le riforme includono l'apertura al settore immobiliare privato e la trasformazione delle imprese statali.

Read more »