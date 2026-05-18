Cuban President warns of 'bloodbath' if U.S. military action against Cuba

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel warns of potential consequences if U.S. military action against Cuba takes place.

Cuba n President Miguel Diaz-Canel said on Monday that any U.S. military action against Cuba would lead to a ‘bloodbath’ with incalculable consequences for regional peace and stability.

The comments follow an Axios report published on Sunday, citing classified intelligence, that said Cuba had acquired more than 300 military drones and had discussed plans to use them to attack the U.S. naval base at Guantanamo Bay, U.S. military vessels and Key West, Florida. Cuba said the U.S. was fabricating a case to justify potential military intervention. On the streets of Havana, some residents said they would resist any attack despite the island’s deep economic hardship.

Cuba, a communist foe of Washington for generations, has come under increasing strain since the United States cut off its energy supplies after arresting the president of its then-ally Venezuela in January. In recent weeks fuel has run out and electricity is often available for only an hour or two a day. Tensions between the two countries have risen sharply in recent days.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said in a social media post that Cuba, ‘like every nation in the world,’ has the right to legitimate self-defense against external aggression under the U.N. Charter and international law





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Cuba Military Action U.S. Navy Base At Guantanamo Bay Key West Florida Tensions Between Cuba And The U.S. Relations Between Venezuela And The U.S..

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