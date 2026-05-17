Dan Europe specialists on way to dive for missing subcrew near Maldives

For the recovery of the other four missing crew members in the underwater initiative of Dan Europe, which is a sub-saving foundation in Europe, the specialists are on the way.

Per recuperare gli altri quattro tra i cinque sub che non sono rientrati il 14 maggio da una immersione alle Maldive, sono già sul posto e tenteranno da domattina l'impresa tre specialisti del Dan Europe (Divers Alert Network Europe), fondazione medica e di sicurezza e assicurazione per sub.

L'incidente risale al 14 maggio, nelle acque di Alimathaa, nell'atollo di Vaavu, quando sullo yacht Duke of York, che ospitava altre venti persone, non sono mai risaliti Monica Montefalcone, 51 anni, docente in Ecologia all'ateneo di Genova, sua figlia Giorgia Sommacal, 23 anni, la ricercatrice Muriel Oddenino, 31 anni, di Poirino, nel Torinese, il guida sub Gianluca Benedetti, 44 anni, di Padova, e il neolaureato Federico Gualtieri, 23 anni, di Omegna (Verbano-Cusio-Ossola). Il giorno dopo era stato recuperato il corpo di Benedetti.

Ieri il tragico tentativo di un militare del posto, il sergente maggiore Mohamed Mahudhee della Maldives National Defence Force, morto dopo un malore in immersione





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Dive Maldives Foundation Undersea Recovery

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