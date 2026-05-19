Democratic Presidential Contenders 2028: Governors, Senators, and Former Candidates Eyeing White House Run

Several Democratic governors, senators, and former candidates are already jockeying for a 2028 presidential run, signaling an open race with no clear party standard-bearer in the fight to succeed Republican President Donald Trump.

Democratic contenders are already jockeying for a 2028 presidential run, signaling an open race with no clear party standard-bearer in the fight to succeed Republican President Donald Trump.

Governors, senators, and former candidates are fanning out to traditional early-voting states, courting donors, and rolling out books - familiar steps toward a White House run against Republicans’ eventual nominee to succeed the term-limited Trump. No one has formally entered the race for the November 2028 vote, but maneuvering has begun. The Democratic nominating contest will take shape after the 2026 midterm elections this November.

Several Democratic governors are seen as potential contenders, drawing early attention through travel, fundraising, and growing national profiles. The Kentucky governor became chair of the Democratic Governors Association this year, giving him a platform to promote his record in a heavily Republican state. He has more than $1.2 million in his political action committee and has visited South Carolina, likely a key early primary state.

Asked in an interview on MS NOW this month whether he was comfortable being talked about as a potential 2028 candidate, he replied, ‘I’m comfortable in that. ’ Vulnerabilities: He is not well known outside Kentucky, and his more bipartisan approach to politics may not appeal to Democratic primary voters. Opinion polls show many believe their party does not fight hard enough against Trump and his policies. California’s governor released a memoir in February and has also visited South Carolina.

He has over $4 million in his political action committee, according to Federal Election Commission data. Newsom told CBS News Sunday Morning in October that after the midterm elections he would give serious thought to running in 2028. Vulnerabilities: California has some of the highest gasoline prices, taxes, and homelessness rates in the U.S., issues that Republicans would likely seek to capitalize on if he ran.

The Illinois governor has traveled to likely early primary states including New Hampshire and Nevada and has not ruled out a presidential bid. He said in April he was focused on his 2026 gubernatorial reelection campaign, but then added, ‘I’m gonna be more involved than ever before in 2028 because we can’t lose. ’ Strengths: Pritzker has gained a national profile by criticizing Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops and federal immigration agents to U.S. cities.

An heir to the Hyatt hotel empire, Pritzker is a billionaire, giving him the ability to be less reliant on donors. Vulnerabilities: His wealth could open him to attacks from rivals casting him as out of step with voters facing economic hardship - or overly reliant on his personal fortune. The Pennsylvania governor released a memoir this year and has about $36 million cash on hand for his gubernatorial reelection bid this November.

When asked about a potential presidential bid in April, Shapiro said Democrats will need to have a conversation about the country’s direction after the midterm elections this November.

‘And I’ll be a part of that conversation,’ he added. Vulnerabilities: Shapiro, who is Jewish, is viewed as a pro-Israel Democrat at a time when criticism of Israel is rising among Democrats over Israel’s wars in Gaza and Iran, although he opposes the U.S.- and Israeli-led war against Iran. Two Democrats with prior presidential runs have taken early steps or openly discussed another bid.

Buttigieg, who was unsuccessful in his 2020 bid to become the Democratic nominee, was transportation secretary under Biden. He has over $5 million in his political action committee and has traveled to the potentially early nominating states of Iowa and New Hampshire. Strengths: Buttigieg is viewed as a sharp debater and has not been afraid to criticize Republicans on their own turf, including on the conservative Fox News channel.

Vulnerabilities: In his unsuccessful 2020 bid, he performed poorly with Black voters, a key party voting bloc. He has little executive experience, having served only as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, before becoming a cabinet secretary. The former vice president has been the most explicit about running again after losing to Trump in 2024.

‘I might. I might. I am thinking about it,’ she said in April. Strengths: Harris has high name recognition and is polling well among Democratic voters in early 2028 surveys.

Vulnerabilities: If Harris runs again it would be her third presidential bid. Candidates who have previously run and lost are often viewed skeptically by primary voter





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